Watch live at 3 p.m.: Detroit Police to discuss rising violence in the city

Over the course of the past three weeks, the city of Detroit has seen a quick spike in violence and murders in the city. On Tuesday, Interim Police Chief James White will discuss what the city will do to try to mitigate the surge.

White called a 3 p.m. press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters in Downtown Detroit. He'll be joined by Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw, community activists, and the family of Brison Christian, the 2-year-old boy who was killed on I-75 during a shooting last Thursday night.

Brison was riding with his family Thursday night when he was killed in a drive-by on I-75. According to police, they believe that the family was targeted after leaving their 9-year-old sons' basketball game.

Two suspects were arrested in that shooting and are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday. According to the prosecutor's office, the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and it's believed that the suspects targeted the wrong truck.

White will also likely speak about the tragedy on Monday when a 9-month-old was found alone inside of a home with the baby's parents, both had been executed. According to police, the infant's parents both bound, gagged, and murdered inside the home.

Over Father's Day weekend, at least 2 people were killed and multiple others were hurt in Metro Detroit, including an 11-year-old boy on the city's east side. That boy was in an SUV with his dad on Father's Day when a man jumped out of a car and opened fire on the SUV with an assault-style weapon.

"We are having is an issue with people being violent for no reason," Cmdr. Arnold Williams said. "Right now people should be celebrating Father's Day and what we have is a father and a child at a hospital with gunshot wounds. We have an issue with gun violence in the city that is just ridiculous."

