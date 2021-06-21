2 dead, multiple hurt in 12 shootings during violent Father's Day weekend in Metro Detroit

It was a deadly period in Detroit this Father's Day weekend after police responded to dozens of gunshot victims after several shootings were reported around the city.

That includes the non-fatal triple shooting on Outer Drive Sunday morning when an 11-year-old and his dad were injured after a suspect approached the SUV they were in and began firing.

Those two, along with another man in his 30s were all taken to a hospital where they were listed in stable condition with non-fatal injuries. Detroit police have obtained images of the suspect shooter, hoping the public might be able to help identify him.

There were at least nine other incidents around the city that police didn't make as much progress in finding the suspect. There were several other shootings elsewhere, including a 13-year-old being struck in Inkster, and police firing at a suspect shooter in Flint.

Detroit and Michigan State Police have reported an uptick in fatal and non-fatal shootings over the past year. Last week, a 2-year-old died after someone open-fired on a pickup truck with a family of four driving on I-75.

Here is a breakdown of several other shootings police responded to over the weekend.

Teen in critical condition after shooting in Inkster

Michigan State Police have arrested a suspect after a 13-year-old was shot in the 200 block of Brentwood in Inkster Friday night.

Police said around 9:20 p.m., the victim and several other friends were gathered outside a vehicle when an SUV drove by and began shooting. It continued driving westbound.

One of the rounds hit the victim, who was later identified as a teenager.

They made it through surgery upon the last update and police said an investigation is continuing.

Non-fatal shooting Grover and Houston Whittier

Around 5:30 am Saturday, a 46-year-old male was walking in the 14000 block of Houston Whittier when a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to him and stopped. Three males wearing masks exited the vehicle and robbed him before one shot at him.

The suspects then returned to their vehicle and drove off, heading westbound on Houston Whittier.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

Triple non-fatal shooting on Kilbourne

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, three males, ages 28, 33, and 35 were standing in the 14800 block of Kilbourne when a white sedan pulled up and a passenger in the rear seat fired multiple shots at them, striking all three victims.

After the shooting, the suspects drove east on Kilbourne towards Queen Street. The 28 and 33-year-old victims were taken to a hospital for treating a body shot. They were listed in stable and temporary serious condition, respectively.

A third victim, 35, was grazed by a gunshot and treated at the scene.

Non-fatal shooting on W. Outer Drive

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a 62-year-old male was in the area of W. Outer Drive and Evergreen when he was approached by two men, one of which was armed.

The armed suspect pointed a weapon at the man and shot him. After that, both suspects ran in an unknown direction. The suspects were described as two young Black males, one of which was wearing an orange and blue shirt with a black baseball hat.

Officers on the scene gave aid to the victim and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Non-fatal shooting at Vista Street and Rose Parks Boulevard

Around 3:30 Friday afternoon, a 23-year-old male and his passenger were driving in the area of Buena Vista and Rosa Parks when an occupant in the back seat of a dark-colored SUV started shooting at their vehicle.

The driver was struck multiple times before both victims fled from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital.

The victim was listed in temporary serious condition. The passenger was not injured.

Fatal shooting at apartment on Outer Drive

Early Friday morning, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times by a male suspect inside an apartment in the 5000 block of E. Outer Drive.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the location in a silver older model Buick with another man. Officers responded to the scene to perform CPR on the victim before medics arrive. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Levertis Riley IV and was last seen in a LaSabre or Park Avenue Buick with no plate. There is a large dent in the driver's side door.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Non-fatal shooting on Telegraph and Grand River

A non-fatal shooting occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday when a driver and passenger in a vehicle traveling north on Telegraph near Grand River almost crashed into a silver sedan that was traveling the same direction.

Words were exchanged before a suspect in one of the cars produced a firearm and started shooting.

The passenger of the victim's car was struck and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Dead body found in burned-out vehicle

The Detroit Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire early Sunday morning in the 13000 block of Coyle Street where they observed the body of a male lying on the ground at the rear of the vehicle.

His body was burned and a medical examiner is needed to determine the identity of the body.

There are no suspects at this time.

Fatal shooting at McGraw and Livernois

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, a 29-year-old male driver was traveling north on Livernois near McGraw when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside him and an occupant started shooting.

The driver and passenger, a 62-year-old male were shot. The driver was privately taken to a hospital in critical condition while the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Non-fatal shooting near Runyon and Park Grove

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, a 20-year-old female and her passenger were traveling in the area of Runyon and Park Grove when an unknown suspect began shooting in their director.

The driver was struck and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled the location on foot in an unknown direction. The passenger was not injured.

Advertisement

The suspect is described as a Black male with a dark complexion who was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood and blue jeans.