Vigil honors victims of Oxford High School shooting

To honor the lives of the Oxford High School students who were murdered in their school on Tuesday, Nov, 30, a massive vigil was held in downtown Oxford.

The vigil started at 7 p.m. and started with four minutes of bell ringing across the small city - one minute to honor each victim who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting.

Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling died on Tuesday when a fellow student shot them and 7 others inside the school.

Michigan leaders in attendance including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, and U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin, among others.

In the middle of Coulter's speech, someone in attendance fainted - sending a ripple of fear throughout the hundreds of people in attendance. Coulter and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard urged calm from the stage.

Screams could be heard coming from the crowd as people started to push their way through the crowd. As Bouchard and Coulter urged calm, the crowd heeded the warning and slowed down.

"Take a deep breath everyone. Someone passed out. We are okay. There is no harm - there is no violence happening," Coulter said.

Bouchard then added that someone was just calling for help and everyone was okay.

Advertisement

Funerals for the victims are being arranged now and we've compiled a list here.