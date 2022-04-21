Larry Nassar sex abuse survivors file 13 claims against FBI for handling of case

Survivors of former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar filed claims against the FBI this week.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday to announce the suits.

A total of 13 claims were filed against the FBI for its failure to investigate Nassar. The survivors are seeking $130 million.

The FBI has six months since the claims were filed before lawsuits can be filed.

A U.S. Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General's report about the handling of the case called it "fundamental errors by the FBI."

According to the inspector general's report, it started with senior officials in the Indianapolis FBI field office, who initially blew off the case in 2015, and failed to report the allegations against Nassar to the Lansing FBI or local authorities - which could have stopped the abuse of at least 40 people.

It took several months before a formal investigation was launched, and Nassar was not arrested until December of 2016.

When the inspector general's office questioned supervisory special agents about it, they are accused of falsifying a victim's statement and lying about how agents handled the case.

Last year, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told Congress that federal law enforcement and gymnastics officials turned a "blind eye" to Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of her and hundreds of other women.

Nassar pleaded guilty in 2017 to federal child pornography offenses and sexual abuse charges, and he is currently in prison.