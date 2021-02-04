Watch live:  Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to hold COVID-19 update Thursday at 1:30

article

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she will hold an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as cases in the state have slowed over the past two months.

The governor announced she will speak from Lansing at 1:30 on Thursday, Feb. 4. You can watch it in the live player on this page when it starts.

The state's seven-day case average has dropped to 1,711, from 2,471, over the past two weeks. Its per-capita rate is fifth-lowest among states. The seven-day average positivity rate is 4.5%, down from 6.4% on Jan. 19.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel for the update regarding COVID-19 and efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Michigan reported 1,383 COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths on Wednesday

Advertisement

The governor will speak just three days after restaurants were allowed to reopen for indoor dining, with limitations, across the state but more people are calling on Whitmer to lift the ban on winter high school sports.

Whitmer has defended the continued closure on winter sports over the past few weeks and stated she's concerned about new, more contagious variants of COVID-19 which were found in Michigan in January, primarily in Washtenaw County and around the University of Michigan campus.

Hertel is appearing in front of an oversight committee Thursday morning as the Michigan GOP has balked at Whitmer appointees due to her pandemic restrictions.

State Republicans oppose remaining limits -- such as a 25% capacity limit at restaurants and a ban on youth contact sports -- and contend that Whitmer has circumvented the Legislature after losing a major emergency-powers case at the state Supreme Court.

"Where's the balance at the bargaining table? It's gone. It's been abrogated, emasculated, taken away," said Republican Sen. Ed McBroom of Vulcan, who said constituents "demand some effort to rebalance the scales." Sen. Aric Nesbitt, a Lawton Republican, said "we must use every tool granted to the Senate to encourage her to put in the tough work necessary to compromise with the people's representatives."

Democrats criticized the action.

"It's unfortunate and disappointing that with all that is going on in our world and people still suffering and dying from COVID-19, this is where some people are choosing to spend our short and valuable time together as a Legislature," said Democratic Sen. Winnie Brinks of Grand Rapids. "It's shameful, it's unnecessary and we can do better for the people of Michigan who sent us here to serve them."

Whitmer said last week that it is not unique for legislators to be mad at a governor over virus orders, saying it is happening across the country. The restrictions have kept people safe, she said, urging GOP lawmakers to stop "digging in about our disagreements."

She has urged the Legislature to codify a mask mandate into law, but Republicans are opposed. They have pushed her to directly tie the relaxing or tightening of business and gathering restrictions to benchmarks such as case rates and hospital capacity, which she has resisted.

It is unclear if or when GOP senators will stop rejecting the governor's nominees.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.