LIVE AT 1:30: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives COVID-19 update

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press conference Monday afternoon where she'll give an update on the state's COVID-19 response.

The governor is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m., where she'll be joined by her chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Elizabeth Hertel, the newly appointed director of the state health department. FOX 2 will stream the press conference onsite and on Facebook.

While the pandemic metrics like the number of coronavirus cases per million people and hospital capacity show positive trends for Michigan, unknowns like the spread of a new more contagious strain and the number of vaccines on the way are keeping Michigan in the dark about its future prospects this year.

Most of Michigan's counties in the southern third of the state are reporting decreasing daily totals of new COVID-19 cases. Oakland, Wayne, and Macomb Counties are all reporting declines in daily cases by the dozens.

Khaldun also said the state's hospital capacity dedicated to people carrying the virus had fallen to 9.9% on Friday while the positivity rate for testing was at 6.6%.

Declines in those trends are encouraging enough that state officials are asking schools to reopen in-person learning and greenlighting restaurants and bars to reopen at a reduced capacity with curfew limits.

Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a press conference (Michigan Governor's office.)

But two new factors - the number of available vaccines and the presence of B.1.1.7 - have presented the state with an extra burden of urgency to get more people inoculated before a more infectious strain works its way through Michigan.

Whitmer says the state's objective is to be vaccinating 50,000 people a day so 70% of the population over 16 is protected by August. Currently, it's doing closer to 29,000 vaccinations a day - putting the state on a timeline to be completed by next year.

Much of the blame for a bottleneck in available vaccines have been pointed at the federal government. Whitmer says she hopes for a smoother rollout when the Biden administration begins distributing doses.

RELATED: Michigan wanted 70% of state inoculated by August. At current rate, it wouldn't finish for a year

Speed has become more of a necessity for the state more so than it already was in light of coronavirus tests showing a potential outbreak of a new variant in Washtenaw County and another positive test in Wayne County. The University of Michigan is also on high alert, pausing student athletics after one enrollee tested positive for the variant.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter also said the variant is likely already spreading there as well.

There is little evidence suggesting this version of the virus is any deadlier than the one already being detected. However, the potential for more infections could further burden an already beleaguered health system.

Also of note, Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services is getting a new director after Robert Gordon resigned from the position on Friday.

Filling in will be Elizabeth Hertel, who was formally operating as senior chief deputy director for administration at MDHHS.