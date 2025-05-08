Watch: Prelim hearing for accused killer of DoorDash driver in road rage case

The preliminary hearing for Terrell Simms is expected to be held Thursday in the alleged road rage killing of a DoorDash driver. Police say Simms shot and killed 26-year-old Mamadou Diallo who had just picked up an order from White Castle on Woodward near Eight Mile Road in March.

Diallo turned to go south in his Ford Escape and nearly hit Simms who was speeding down Woodwards in a GMC pickup. At Eight Mile, police said Simms abruptly stopped to wait for Diallo and once he arrived, he opened fire.

Simms allegedly fired six rounds into the Escape, hitting Diallo once in the stomach and killing him. Simms is facing second-degree murder and multiple weapons charges.

Diallo came to the US from Senegal, Africa, in 2023 and lived in Detroit.

"He loved to play soccer and take classes to learn English. He worked as a delivery driver to make ends meet," said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi last week. "At the time of his murder he was simply doing his job: delivering food in the middle of the night. Sadly, Mr. Diallo's life was cut short a day before his 27th birthday."