WATCH: Waterford man wins $2 million from Michigan Lottery's The Big Spin with John Salley

A 71-year-old Oakland County man is still trying to come to grips with the incredible moment that his life changed as he won $2 million from the Michigan Lottery during The Big Spin show with John Salley.

Walt Belcher from Waterford was selected as a participant in the lottery's televised game show hosted by former Detroit Piston John Salley. He was one of five participants chosen at random from non-winning Big Spin tickets.

This week, the 71-year-old stepped up to the big wheel with Salley to spin the wheel - which has a prize between $100,000 and $2,000,000. When contestants spin the wheel, they get just one chance to do it.

Belcher was given instructions by Salley, turned around and spun the wheel - which eventually landed on the $2 million prize.

"When the wheel stopped on the $2 million prize, I was blown away! All of this has been such a blessing and I feel very fortunate," Belcher told the lottery.

He was one of five random people chosen from non-winning tickets of The Big Spin. Players can enter non-winning The Big Spin tickets to appear on The Big Spin show. Ten additional players will be selected to appear on the Lottery’s The Big Spin televised events. The two remaining The Big Spin second chance drawings are scheduled to take place on Dec. 28 and March 1.

"I still can’t believe that I had the chance to be on The Big Spin show," Belcher told the lottery. "I entered lots of tickets, but I never thought I would actually be chosen.

Each player who is picked to spin the wheel is guaranteed to win at least $100,000.

Tickets for The Big Spin sell for $10 each and offer instant win prizes between $10 and $1 million. The game was launched in September and has already doled out more than $6 million in prizes with another $64 million remaining.

Belcher opted for the lump sum payment of $1.3 million over 30 annual payments.

