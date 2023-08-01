5 cities under boil water advisory until at least Thursday after Macomb County water main break

A boil water advisory for four Macomb County communities and one Oakland County city will remain in effect until at least Thursday afternoon.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) issued a mandatory boil water advisory for Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, and the city of Rochester (Rochester east, GLWA District).

About 152,000 people are impacted by this advisory.

The GLWA said early Tuesday afternoon that a break on a 36-inch main on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue was isolated, and water pressure had been restored. However, the boil water advisory will not be lifted until testing is completed.

The authority expects to be able to conduct its first of two rounds of water quality testing Tuesday afternoon. Each round of testing takes approximately 24 hours, meaning the soonest the Boil Water Advisory could be lifted by GLWA is 48 hours from when the first test is taken.

A second main is also broken on 23 Mile near Romeo Plank. That main was spouting water Tuesday morning.