Waterford man accused in sex trafficking used crack to keep women awake

A 43-year-old Waterford man was charged with engaging in a human trafficking enterprise, as well as prostitution and drug charges.

Quincy Lamar Bland is accused of trafficking two women for sex — providing them with drugs — and making them take crack to stay awake. Police say the alleged crimes took place at hotels and homes in the Waterford area.

"It’s an example of why we desperately need more resources focusing on human trafficking," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Back on November 25th, one of the alleged victims came forward to Waterford police accusing Bland of human trafficking. She said the details of what she and another woman were going through, were traumatic.

"You have really severe neglect and abuse of these victims who are completely reliant on this trafficker for food, shelter, and this substance they’re addicted to," McDonald said. "They’re willing to do anything because that’s all they have."

McDonald says this is the second human trafficking case charged since her office sponsored a statewide training for law enforcement only a couple weeks ago.

"What we are focusing on is changing the mindset in how we treat victims of trafficking," she said. "Meaning they’re not suspects, we shouldn’t be charging them with prostitution. We need to look at this differently."

McDonald believes cooperating with victims is one of the keys to combating these sex crimes. In this case - it speaks for itself.

"And you build trust," she said. "By offering to help not by scaring or threatening to prosecute."

