Waterford man charged with death threats to 'eradicate' Oakland County GOP, kill youth chair

A Waterford man is facing charges for threats to kill the Michigan GOP youth chair and threats toward the Oakland County Republican Party.

The backstory:

Police say Ryan Lewis Vallance messaged the GOP threatening to use "Molotov cocktails for MAGA" and wishing to "eradicate" them and their donors.

Vallance, 34, then allegedly made phone calls through Facebook to the Oakland County Republican headquarters and light it on fire and threatened to kill GOP Youth Chair Krish Mathrani, 18.

Specifically, Vallance threatened to "put a bullet" in Mathrani's skull, police said. The male on the line also allegedly threatened to kill everyone that worked at the office.

On Saturday the Bloomfield Township Police Department was alerted of the messages.

Bloomfield Township Detectives, along with members of the FBI, were able to identify the Facebook profile as that of Vallance.

Officers located Vallance in a vehicle near his residence and performed a traffic stop.

Police say Vallance was interviewed and admitted to investigators that he made the threats due to his anger with President Donald Trump and the GOP.

He was placed under arrest for threats and transported to the Bloomfield Township Police Department.

The case was handed over to the Troy Special Investigations Unit, which the Bloomfield Township Police Department is a part of.

This case was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office who reviewed it and issued a one-count warrant for False Report/ Threats of Terrorism, a 20-year felony.

Ryan Lewis Vallance was arraigned on November 25 and issued a $1,000,000 no 10% cash bond and will be lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending his next court hearing.

Michigan Republican Party Youth Vice Chair Krish Mathrani issued a statement:

"Threats and intimidation will never force me or any member of our team to back down from fighting for what we believe in. These kinds of attacks only strengthen our resolve and remind us why our work is so important. I am proud to stand with activists of all ages who are committed to making Michigan a better place, and I will never be deterred by those who want to silence our voices. We remain united, determined, and focused on serving our communities."

Oakland County GOP Senior Advisor Brian Szmytke issued a statement decrying the rising levels of political violence and threats against Republicans and conservatives since the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"Since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we have seen a massive increase in threatening communications targeting our party, candidates, and supporters. We are deeply grateful for the strong partnership and ongoing collaboration with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, which ensures that those who seek to intimidate or threaten our members will be held accountable."