Waterford police investigating person of interest after 2 car fires

article

Waterford Township police say they have a person of interest after two car fires on the same day.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, a car fire at 1092 Scott Lake Rd. spread to an unoccupied building. Both the vehicle and building were a total loss.

At 9 p.m. the same day, the interior of a car parked at 1076 Scott Lake Rd. caught fire.

Read Next: Boyfriend charged after woman found dead in apartment

(Photo: Waterford Police)

Both fires are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Police Det. Ferrera at 248-618-6652, or to remain anonymous contact the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.