Waterford Township ID man who shot at homeowner after burglarizing his house

Waterford Township police say they have identified one of the suspects who shot a homeowner after they burglarized his house earlier this month.

Law enforcement is asking the public for help identifying Alwyn Mouzon, who goes by "AJ."

A surveillance video of the burglary was released by police last week. In it, two men wearing ski masks are rummaging through an individual's possessions. While in the act, the homeowner came home and walked in on the men.

When the man saw the suspects, he turned around and ran outside. The two men chased him with one shooting six rounds at the man, hitting him three times.

The homeowner ran to a neighbor's home as the suspects got into a Chrysler 300 and sped away. Medics treated the victim at the home before he was taken to a local hospital.

He was last reported to be in stable condition.

One of the suspects, later identified as Mouzon, is said to be armed and dangerous. Police say if anyone sees him, they're asked not approach him and instead contact law enforcement at 911.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, they're asked to call Waterford Township Police at (248) 618-7515 or the anonymous tip line at (248) 674-COPS.