Wayne County hosting first expungement fair this summer -- How to clear your criminal record

Wayne County is hosting its first expungement fair this summer to help people clear their criminal records.

Registration is now open for the July 23 event. Complete the online form to determine eligibility by June 30.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit.

The conviction you are looking to overturn must have occurred in Wayne County, and you need to know the convicting court.

Most state offenses can be expunged after a set amount of time. This includes up to three felonies, two convictions for assaultive crimes, one drinking and driving offense, and unlimited misdemeanors.

However, some restrictions apply. Certain felonies, sex crimes, and domestic violence convictions are not eligible for expungement.

Expungement means that the crime does not appear publicly, and you do not need to disclose it. This means that if you apply for a job, home rental, or assistance, the crime will not show up on a background check. It can still be viewed by law enforcement and other officials.