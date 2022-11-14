Wayne County Lightfest at Hines Park opens for the season this week

article

The lights go on this week at the Wayne County Lightfest.

Every year, more than 100,000 lights are set up in Hines Park. This year's fest kicks off with a celebration at Merriman Hollow Park at 7651 N. Merriman Rd. at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The evening will include entertainment by the Livonia Franklin High School choir, refreshments, and fireworks, and entry to the Lightfest will be free from 6-6:30 p.m.

Wayne County Lightfest schedule:

You can see the lights from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. The fest ends Dec. 24.

Entry is at7651 N. Merriman Rd in Westland.

Lightfest cost:

Only cash is accepted.

$5 per car

$25 per mini bus

$50 per 40-passenger bus

Commercial vehicles can be pre-registered by calling 734-261-1990 between 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Toy Nights, which gives visitors free entry if they donate a new unwrapped toy, will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 23, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7. This only counts for cars, not commercial vehicles.