Wayne County Lightfest at Hines Park opens for the season this week
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The lights go on this week at the Wayne County Lightfest.
Every year, more than 100,000 lights are set up in Hines Park. This year's fest kicks off with a celebration at Merriman Hollow Park at 7651 N. Merriman Rd. at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The evening will include entertainment by the Livonia Franklin High School choir, refreshments, and fireworks, and entry to the Lightfest will be free from 6-6:30 p.m.
'Tis the season – More holiday events:
- Christmas-themed pop-up tavern opening in Detroit
- Some Emagine locations showing classic Christmas movies
- Downtown Detroit Markets, Cadillac Lodge return for holiday season
Wayne County Lightfest schedule:
You can see the lights from 6-10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. The fest ends Dec. 24.
Entry is at7651 N. Merriman Rd in Westland.
Lightfest cost:
Only cash is accepted.
- $5 per car
- $25 per mini bus
- $50 per 40-passenger bus
Commercial vehicles can be pre-registered by calling 734-261-1990 between 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Toy Nights, which gives visitors free entry if they donate a new unwrapped toy, will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 23, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7. This only counts for cars, not commercial vehicles.