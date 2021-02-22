Wayne County opening 6 more Coronavirus vaccine sites for seniors

Wayne County Public Health is expanding its number of vaccination sites as it prepares to ramp up more injections this week.

The county's public health department says locations in Canton, Highland Park, Inkster, Melvindale, Romulus, and the city of Wayne will all open to seniors sometime this week.

"I know everyone is eager to safely get back to normal," said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans. "Our team is working hard to ensure all of our residents can get their COVID shot as quickly as the vaccine is available. Every vaccinated resident gets us closer to ending the pandemic."

So far, about 181,596 doses have been administered to Wayne County residents - the second-highest in the state.

However, Evans and other county leaders have grown concerned the number of vaccines their communities are receiving aren't being equitably distributed. So far, about 14 % of the county has been provided vaccine coverage, a little bit higher than the state average.

Last week, it was 11%.

This week, the county's public health department plans to administer 13,000 more doses to its seniors. So far, they've administered more than 36,000 vaccines.

"I also want to thank the state of Michigan for working with Wayne County to ensure we have more doses to vaccinate our seniors more quickly. The vaccine distribution process is limited by the available vaccine – of which no one is getting enough – but Wayne County is putting shots in arms as fast as we get them," Evans said. "By taking vaccines to where seniors are, Wayne County is making it even easier for people who want the vaccine to get a shot."

Locations and times for seniors to get vaccinated: