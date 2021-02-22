Wayne County opening 6 more Coronavirus vaccine sites for seniors
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Wayne County Public Health is expanding its number of vaccination sites as it prepares to ramp up more injections this week.
The county's public health department says locations in Canton, Highland Park, Inkster, Melvindale, Romulus, and the city of Wayne will all open to seniors sometime this week.
"I know everyone is eager to safely get back to normal," said Wayne County Executive Warren Evans. "Our team is working hard to ensure all of our residents can get their COVID shot as quickly as the vaccine is available. Every vaccinated resident gets us closer to ending the pandemic."
So far, about 181,596 doses have been administered to Wayne County residents - the second-highest in the state.
However, Evans and other county leaders have grown concerned the number of vaccines their communities are receiving aren't being equitably distributed. So far, about 14 % of the county has been provided vaccine coverage, a little bit higher than the state average.
Last week, it was 11%.
This week, the county's public health department plans to administer 13,000 more doses to its seniors. So far, they've administered more than 36,000 vaccines.
"I also want to thank the state of Michigan for working with Wayne County to ensure we have more doses to vaccinate our seniors more quickly. The vaccine distribution process is limited by the available vaccine – of which no one is getting enough – but Wayne County is putting shots in arms as fast as we get them," Evans said. "By taking vaccines to where seniors are, Wayne County is making it even easier for people who want the vaccine to get a shot."
Locations and times for seniors to get vaccinated:
- Canton and Plymouth: February 25-26 (9AM-3PM) Location: Summit on the Park; 46000 Summit Pkwy; Canton, MI 48188 Registration phone number: 734-203-7657
- Highland Park & Hamtramck: February 23- 24 (9 AM-3PM) Location: Say Detroit Clinic; 211 Glendale Ave; Highland Park, MI 48203 Registration phone numbers: Hamtramck: Ruth Harlin 313-252-0050 ext 240 Highland Park: 313-688-5180 (last names A-L); 313-590-0470 (last names M-Z)
- Inkster: February 25 (9 AM-12 PM) Location: Booker T. Dozier Center; 2025 Middlebelt Rd; Inkster, MI 48141 Registration phone number: 313-563-4236 Extension 2383
- Melvindale: February 24- 25 (9 AM-12PM) Location: Melvindale Community Center; 4300 S Dearborn St; Melvindale, MI 48122 Registration phone number: 313-914-2178
- Romulus: February 23 (9 AM-12 PM) Location: Romulus Senior Center; 36525 Bibbins St; Romulus, MI 48174 Registration phone number: 734-955-4120
- City of Wayne: February 26 (9 AM- 12 PM) Location: Hype Athletic Center; 4635 Howe Rd; Wayne, MI 48184 Registration phone number: 734-722-2204 or email cityclerk@cityofwayne.com
