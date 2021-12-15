Four students that attend schools in Wayne County have been charged with allegedly making threats of violence against education districts, the prosecutor said Tuesday.

The charges are the latest in a string of threats made toward school districts in the wake of the mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

The threats, which frequently originate on social media, have led to lock-downs in dozens of Metro Detroit school districts in the past 10 days.

The juveniles that were charged include an 11-year-old student at Hilbert Middle School in Redford. Identified as a male, he was charged with Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees, or Students,

RELATED: 24 students charged for threats made against Metro Detroit schools

The other students that were charged, two males and one female, were all arraigned as juveniles and will not receive adult sentences if they are convicted.

The cases include:

13-year-old male at Noble Middle School in Detroit. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2022 at 9 a.m.

11-year-old male at Hilbert Middle School in Redford. His next court date is Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

16-year-old male at Redford Union High School. His next court date is Jan. 24, 2022 at 9 a.m.

12-year-old female at Renton Junior High in New Boston. Her next court date is Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy previously charged 23 juveniles for making threats of violence following the Oxford High School shooting.

Advertisement

While no other attacks have been committed, the threats have put police on high alert.