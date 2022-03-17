Wayne County Sheriff's Office sees drop in drunk driving stops with ride share apps

FOX 2 rode with Wayne County Sheriff Deputies for St. Patrick's Day patrol - and encountered no drunk driving stops. The good news is, law enforcement says traffic stops like that have dropped with people being smarter about drinking - and not driving.

Corporal Rick Cadez was on patrol tonight for an unseasonably warm evening with highs hitting the 70s on one of the biggest bar nights of the year.

"The nice weather brings out a lot of people in nice cars and fast cars," Cadez said.

Like a shiny Lincoln that ran a yellow light that turned red at Seven Mile and Lahser.

"You guys out enjoying the nice weather?" Cadez asked them.

Inside were two veterans on their way back from the VA hospital in Ann Arbor. Cadez thanked them for their service and gives the driver a warning instead of a ticket.

The driver had a valid license and a clean driving record.

"We don’t want it all to be negative contact so you fellas have a good day," Cadez said.

"One thing Sheriff (Raphael) Washington wants us to be compassionate with the citizens of Wayne County," said Capt. Theodis Sims, Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

On this night the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office kept a close eye out for those driving under the influence.

"I would have to say people have gotten a lot smarter when it comes to it, with Uber, Lyft, and those companies have been very helpful," Sims said. "It makes it easier, I am just speaking (for) our agency. We have come into contact with it less and less over the years."

Related: AAA Tow to Go offers free rides home from St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Meanwhile, another traffic stop - a speeding driver.

"So let me see your ID and let me see your valid license, cause if you’re suspended clearly you can’t be driving," Cadez says to the driver.

"First of all you’re out here driving with no license and your passenger has no license," Sims said of the traffic stop. "You are almost leaving that officer with no choice but to give him a citation."

But Cpl. Cadez is still willing to cut the driver a break. Yes, he writes a ticket but:

"If you can get someone with a valid license over here I’ll release the car to them," he said.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says it is all about bridging the gap between the community and police.

"Law enforcement we took a terrible blow the last few years I would say," Sims said. "Unfortunately you are going to have some bad apples, but you are going to have bad apples in every field.

"If you get pulled over by the police, show your hands and show respect. and hopefully the officer will be showing professionalism, be courteous, and be patient with you."

Advertisement