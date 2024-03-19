Wayne mother charged with murder after 8-year-old daughter's death

article

A Wayne woman is accused of causing head and neck injuries that killed her 8-year-old daughter over the weekend.

Chelsea Renee Duperon, 30, is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse stemming from the death.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, police were called to a home in the 35200 block of Phyllis Street for reports that a child was not breathing. When they arrived, they found Duperon's child unresponsive in a bedroom with multiple injuries to her head and neck. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Worthy alleges in a press release that Duperon assaulted the child.