WB I-696 closure: Stretch of freeway closed until next week in Oakland County

The Brief Westbound I-696 is closed between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway. This closure is to demolish the Church Street plaza bridge. Westbound is scheduled to reopen on May 19, while eastbound will remain closed for a rebuilding project.



Give yourself some extra time to get around for the next week - both sides of I-696 are completely closed currently.

Timeline:

On Friday night, westbound I-696 closed between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway so the Church Street plaza bridge can be demolished. The freeway is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. May 19.

During that same time period, one local lane will be open on westbound I-696 from I-75 and Coolidge, with exit ramps open to Burmuda, Woodward, and Coolidge. Entrance ramps along this stretch will be closed.

Once the total closure is complete, there will only be two lanes open on westbound I-696 between Southfield and Lahser roads until late July.

The detour for the total closure will be southbound I-75 from westbound Davison to northbound Lodge Freeway.

Big picture view:

The westbound closures come as eastbound I-696 is completely closed to rebuild both sides of the freeway.

Crews will be completely reconstructing the pavement of both sides of I-696 from Lasher to I-75. The project will also include wall and drainage repairs, along with the rehabbing of 60 bridges.

The project will wrap up in 2027, with crews finishing median reconstruction, bridge repairs, pavement work, and ramp reconstruction. There will be major roadwork completed between I-75 and Dequindre during this time, MDOT said.

The work will involve completely rebuilding the tunnel on the freeway. This will entail removing the beams and deck and replacing them with new ones.