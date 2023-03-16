WB I-94 closing in Ann Arbor to repair overpass after crash on other side of freeway

article

A stretch of westbound I-94 is closing in Ann Arbor for emergency overpass repairs Thursday night into Friday.

The freeway will be closed from US-23 to Jackson from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday. The Ann Arbor-Saline Road, State Street, and US-23 entrance ramps to I-94 will also be closed.

Eastbound I-94 has been closed since a truck with its boom up hit and severely damaged the Liberty Road overpass. No one was hurt in the crash, but it forced the closure of both the freeway and Liberty Road.