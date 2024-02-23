'We were freaking out': Fire damages Warren motel

A room caught fire at a Warren motel early Friday, causing panic among guests.

"We were freaking out. We didn't know what to do," said Michele, a guest at America's Best Inn'

Calls started coming in after 1 a.m. about a fire at the motel on Miller near Van Dyke and E. Thirteen Mile.

"They didn't come and tell us anything. They didn't come and say anything," Michele said. "We didn't know what room or anything. We just smelled a little bit of the fire."

The room that caught fire was vacant, and the extent of the damage is unknown. The cause is under investigation.