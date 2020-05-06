Wednesday News Hit: Big 3 eye May restart date, Michigan has first COVID-19 election, man who wiped nose on worker is arraigned

After shutting factories down in March then retrofitting them in April, some of Michigan's largest manufacturers are eyeing reopen dates in May. Fiat-Chrysler has signaled a May 18 restart date for most of their North American plants. Hindered by a lack of testing and a need to bolster safety measures within the assembly plants, FCA, as well as General Motors and Ford, have spent the last few weeks outfitting lines where plant workers spend most of their time on the job.

Following a meeting Tuesday morning with the UAW, president Rory Gamble appeared to give the automakers the union's blessing after signaling support for the best practices that have been implemented. Dozens of autoworkers have already been infected and died from the COVID-19 virus. While manufacturing settings don't require worker-to-customer interaction, quarters are close enough and some jobs require multiple bodies that best practices have needed to be adapted to match social distancing guidelines offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and mandated by the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has held off on allowing major industries to return to work until the pandemic's spread has been reduced in the state and Michigan's health care infrastructure is ready for more patients. That time may be arriving soon as Michigan's coronavirus deaths are down 29% and new cases are down 18% compared to last week's cases. In Detroit, the city's mayor said they were experiencing some of the fastest declines of any cities in the country.

Ultimately, the decision to reopen lies with Whitmer, whose stay-home order lasts until May 15. She's already loosened restrictions on elective medical procedures, nonessential businesses and will reopen residential and commercial construction on May 7.

"As for the start date, the companies contractually make that decision and we all knew this day would come. Our UAW focus and role is and will continue to be, on health and safety protocols to protect our members," said Gamble.

While Ford has been quiet on when it plans to restart, UAW employees can expect to hear from General Motors later today.

The day will also come when Michigan's election systems are put to the test. The state got a taste of what it can expect later in the year after dozens of local municipalities held elections for bond renewals and school taxes. Of the roughly 180,000 votes that had been counted, 98% were absentee ballots; only around 850 people voted in person.

Michigan's Secretary of State readied for the May 5 election by automatically mailing out 740,000 ballots to registered voters and turnout was expected to be at least 22% - nearly double the average for May elections.

“People want to vote and weigh in on critical issues in their communities. ... Even in crisis, democracy is essential,” Benson, a Democrat, said.

While other states have delayed or canceled elections, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it would have set a dangerous precedent.

Prior to the pandemic's officially reported spread in Michigan, the state held its first official presidential election that included its new absentee ballot rule on March 10 - during the Democratic Primary. Turnout in the state surged the same day COVID-19 was first found. Michigan's election systems have a much greater task in front of them as the state barrels toward one of its most impactful election years in recent memory.

Along with the weird times come just-as-weird crimes as a Genesee County man who was caught on camera wiping his nose on the shirt of a Dollar Tree employee in Holly was charged with assault and battery. While being held in an Oakland County jail, 68-year-old Rex Gomoll will be arraigned via video-conference in Clarkston.

The employee had originally asked Gomoll to wear a mask before he disobeyed. After wiping his face on her shirt, the man continued to be loud and disruptive before leaving.

"She's fine, she was frightened. Clearly, when something like this happens it's unexpected," said Holly Police Chief Jerry Narsh. "She was upset, she did the right thing by not confronting him in the store. She contacted her manager who contacted the police."

Gomoll was arrested later on Monday.

Daily Forecast

The clouds will fade and some warmth will move into Wednesday. Expect a big cooldown later in the week, however.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, but plans to take part in the court's arguments by telephone Wednesday, the Supreme Court said.

The 87-year-old justice underwent non-surgical treatment for what the court described as acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.