Pure Michigan: Week starts with several inches of snow in Metro Detroit before 70-degree weekend

The week is starting off with a blast of winter, but it will end feeling like summer.

In true Michigan fashion, we will see snow and temperatures in the 70s in the same week.

Areas of Southeast Michigan are under a Winter Weather Advisory as rain turns to snow Monday.

An advisory includes Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola, Lapeer, and St. Clair Counties, where 3-6 inches are expected. An advisory is also expected for Macomb and Oakland Counties between noon and 7 p.m. Monday.

Detroit is expected to get more than 2 inches of snow, while areas of Oakland County may see closer to 3-4 inches of snow.

After a cold, snowy Monday, temperatures start to tick up.

Thursday, temperatures will be close to 70. Saturday and Sunday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s.