These were the most stolen vehicles last year

More than 1 million vehicles were stolen in the United States last year, with Hyundai and Kia vehicles accounting for the bulk of those thefts.

Six vehicles from the automakers landed on the 2023 top 10 list of most stolen cars.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NCIB), full-sized pickup trucks topped the list of most stolen vehicles for three years straight before 2023's ranking shakeup.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles became some of the most stolen models after videos posted on social media several years ago showed how to steal them with just a USB cord. Since then, thieves who have been dubbed the Kia Boyz have targeted these vehicles to use for joyrides or to commit other crimes.

The automakers implemented what they say is a fix to this issue – a voluntary software update - early last year, but the thefts continue.

Most stolen vehicles 2023

Hyundai Elantra - 48,445 stolen Hyundai Sonata - 42,813 stolen Kia Optima - 30,204 stolen Chevrolet Silverado 1500 - 23,721 stolen Kia Soul - 21,001 stolen Honda Accord - 20,895 stolen Honda Civic - 19,858 Kia Forte - 16,209 Ford F-150 - 15,852 Kia Sportage - 15,749

2023's vehicle theft numbers equate to one vehicle being stolen every 32 seconds, NICB said.

"These rankings highlight the persistent threat of vehicle theft across the country," said NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe. "NICB works with law enforcement agencies and industry partners to deploy advanced technologies and strategies to combat vehicle theft from organized criminal networks and individuals. Even as we work to deter crime, it is crucial for owners to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their vehicles."

According to NICB, more than 85% of passenger vehicles reported stolen were recovered, with 34% recovered within a day of the vehicle being reported stolen.

Tips for preventing vehicle theft