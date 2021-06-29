Westbound I-94 to reopen between Grand and Michigan Ave

MDOT says westbound I-94 between W. Grand Blvd and Michigan Ave will be reopened after the water, debris, and more have been cleared out of the road following Friday night's flooding. Meanwhile, eastbound will be closed for several more days, possibly two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said three westbound lanes of the freeway will reopen around 4 p.m., except near West Grand Boulevard, which will be narrowed to two lanes.

The eastbound ramp to I-96 and to westbound I-94 will remain closed during the repairs.

The good news is that all lanes are expected to be reopened after the holiday weekend.

The eastbound lanes, however, will remain closed for extensive repairs in a few areas, which may take more than a week or two to be complete.

The detour around the eastbound closure is to take Michigave Ave into Detroit or northbound Southfield Freeway to eastbound I-96 to eastbound I-94.

The freeway was closed Friday night into Saturday morning between I-96 to Greenfield as several inches of rain fell.

