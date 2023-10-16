Western Michigan University's Cold Case Program gets funding from state police

article

Western Michigan University students will get paid to help solve cold cases, thanks to a new initiative with state police.

Through the Cold Case Program, students assist detectives with unsolved crimes. This program has 15 students per semester and is open to all majors.

The program has relied on donations to fund the work. Now, students will be paid by Michigan State Police and will be part of MSP as either state police cadets or student assistants.

Related article

"Thanks to MSP's generous support, students gain real-world experiences in law enforcement while pursuing their degree. Hopefully the victims’ family members also get some answers," said Dr. Ashlyn Kuersten, director of the Cold Case Program.

Through the partnership that started in 2021, students in the program have helped solve several crimes, including the 1988 murder of 19-year-old Cathy Swartz, and the 1987 murder of Roxanne Wood. They are currently working on 14 other murder and missing persons investigations.

"The Cold Case Program has already shown that motivated, passionate students can achieve incredible results," says MSP Det. F/Lt. Chuck Christensen, who helped develop the program with Kuersten. "Our investment in this pilot program shows the tremendous potential of partnerships between educational institutions and law enforcement agencies."

In addition to benefiting police by assisting them with solving crimes, students get hands-on experiences while still in school.

"Being a part of the Cold Case Program has provided me with so many opportunities to better understand the criminal justice system and how it functions from an internal perspective," says Shelby Wilmot, a criminal justice and psychology student. "I have been able to determine my future career goals with the help of the Cold Case Program, and I built more professional connections than I would have thought possible."

Watch FOX 2 News Live