Westland Kroger employee charged with threatening to shoot customers, co-workers

An employee at a Westland Kroger store threatened to shoot customers and other workers at the store over the weekend, authorities allege.

Jonathan Lee Stieber, 37, of Garden City, is accused of making the threats at the store at Middlebelt and Warren roads on Sunday night. He was arrested the next day.

Stieber was charged with making a threat of terrorism and given a $25,000 personal bond.

"This was a potentially another incident that may have cost a lot of people their lives. Very thankfully, this was thwarted by a fellow employee at a Kroger store in Westland. The co-worker reported his concerns immediately so law enforcement could start investigating. Let me take this opportunity to say that we all should be ever vigilant and report any activity that may be criminal. Literally, lives can be saved," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.