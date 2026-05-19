Westland landlord caught having sex on tenant's security camera

The Brief Tenants living in a Westland home were unnerved after their security video caught their landlord having sex. Javon Crawford and his wife were at the hospital when they received notifications of the individuals on screen. It's not clear whether the act is illegal.



A couple renting a home in Westland were hoping their landlord was at the residence to do some house repairs. If you ask Javon Crawford and his wife, the owner was there to be removing dead birds from the attic.

But instead, when alerts on Crawford's wife's phone from their security camera came on, she was instead greeted with something much different.

Their landlord was making himself at home with another woman — directly in front of their security camera.

Local perspective:

Tenants in the Westland home said the obscene activity unfolded before their eyes on Monday.

"He was walking back and forth naked," Crawford told FOX 2. "I think he was making a sandwich — I don't know."

Both Crawford and his wife were at the hospital with a sick grandma when the notifications came in.

"She just pointed the phone to me and I seen him just doing what he was going right here. Yes live footage, time stamped and everything," said Crawford.

Crawford wonders if the landlord had done it before, saying he seemed "too comfortable" while in the act.

Is it a crime?

The Crawfords handed the X-rated video over to police.

FOX 2 asked several prosecutors and defense attorneys about what took place is illegal. Officials are split on whether it was a crime or not. It's possible the act could be trespassing - but it's likely more of a civilissue for violating portions of a lease agreement.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 approached the landlord at his Canton Township home, hoping for an explanation.

He waved us off and declined to comment.

Confronting Westland landlord over lewd act on security video.