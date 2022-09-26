Westland man charged in drunk driving crash that killed 911 operator to be sentenced Monday

A Westland man charged in the fatal car crash that killed a 911 worker will be in court for his sentencing Monday. Dale Good pled guilty to reduced charges of reckless driving causing death while having the homicide and DUI causing death charges dismissed.

Good's plea deal was accepted on June 29, and he's expected to be in 3rd Circuit Court for his sentencing later today. The Westland man was taken into custody in 2019 after he drove the wrong way on the highway and killed a woman.

The victim, a 911 dispatcher for the Detroit Regional Command Center, died in December when her BMW was struck by a pickup truck. Good had blown a .22 BAC after the crash - more than three times the legal limit.

After it took too long for charges to be filed, the family of Vanessa Simmons who died in the accident hired Attorney Geoffrey Fieger to help with the case. In January, Michigan State Police said the case was handed over to the Wayne County Prosecutor in February of 2020, three months after Simmons died.

But the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said the warrant request that was first presented from state police failed to follow the intake protocol and was missing key information. The pandemic pushed the court proceedings back even further.

Good was arraigned on Oct. 29 on three charges: homicide in the second degree, reckless driving causing death, and operating while under the influence causing death. He accepted a plea deal for the second charge in June, while the other two were dismissed as part of the agreement.