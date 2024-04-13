Westland police seeking help to find endangered 75-year-old man

James Sanford, 75, of Westland has been missing since April 8, when he left his house around 2 p.m.

Police said he lives in the 37000 block of Westwood Circle, near Joy and Newburgh roads.

Westland Police are stressing the urgency of this case as Sanford has now been missing for an extended period of time. This is despite multiple ground searches by officers and aerial searches conducted by the Michigan State Police Aerial Unit. Both ground and air searches were conducted utilizing thermal imaging devices.

Sanford is black, and stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black gym shoes, and a blue "USA Baseball", ball cap. Sanford also has grey facial hair on his chin.

Sanford is in need of medication that he left home without. If anyone has information regarding Sanford’s whereabouts contact the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600.