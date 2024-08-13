Westland woman accused of drunkenly driving into several cars, injuring 2 men

article

A Westland woman who intentionally drove into several vehicles over the weekend, injuring two men, is now facing charges.

April Graves, 43, is accused of driving while intoxicated and speeding, leading her to crash into multiple vehicles on Wildwood Street, near Florence on Saturday, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

During the chaos, a pedestrian was pinned underneath a vehicle until the fire department arrived, removed him, and then transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

It is also alleged that while a man and woman were unloading items from their car, Graves drove into the victims, pinning the man between the two vehicles and injuring him, the prosecutor's office added.

Graves' vehicle was disabled after crashing into the vehicles. Witnesses said they surrounded her SUV after the airbags deployed, and she was "laughing" until the police arrived and took her into custody.

According to Westland police and Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Graves was arraigned on Tuesday on 13 felony charges and one misdemeanor, including:

Two counts of assault with intent to murder.

Two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder, by strangulation.

One count of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily impairment.

One count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function.

Two counts of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon.

Two counts malicious destruction of building – over $1,000, but less than $20,000.

Two counts of malicious destruction of personal property – over $1,000, but less than $20,000.

One count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

One count of open alcohol container in a vehicle.

Graves was given a $850,000 cash or surety bond. She is expected to appear is court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 22. A preliminary examination is set for Aug. 29.

"I cannot think of a more stunning example of alleged criminal behavior of a driver behind the steering wheel of a motor vehicle," Worthy said in a release. "The result is severe injuries to two Wayne County citizens that will be with them for their lifetimes."