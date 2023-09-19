'What Detroiters deserve': Plan would drop Detroit homeowners' taxes

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is touting a new plan to reduce taxes for homeowners in the city.

Under the Land Value Tax plan, most of the city's homeowners would see their taxes drop 17%.

"This doesn't solve all of our problems, but it takes out one negative from being in Detroit; when your friends from Southfield and Oak Park and Warren and Dearborn are telling you, ‘My taxes are lower,’" Duggan said. "We're going to be able to say, 'We have a comparable tax taste in the city."

As homeowners' taxes would decrease, owners of abandoned properties, including parking lots and scrapyards, would pay more. The intention is to motivate owners of vacant land to fix up their blighted properties.

"I think it will help the city in the long run. I think it's what Detrotiers deserve," Duggan said.

The plan first needs to pass the Michigan Legislature before going on the February 2024 ballot. If the plan gets past those two hurdles, homeowners will see the tax change in 2025.

