What role will mental health play in Bloomfield Hills synagogue ethnic intimidation case?

The mental health of Hassan Chokr, a man accused of harassing Jewish people outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue, has been discussed as his case progresses.

On Wednesday, federal weapons charges were added after authorities allege Chokr tried to buy guns the same day he went to Temple Beth El synagogue and harassed both preschoolers and parents.

After those threats, his family said he needed mental health help, not jail time.

"It’s clear from some of the behaviors, this is just not ordinary behavior. This is not how we conduct ourselves as citizens who respect each other," attorney Todd Perkins said.

Perkins is not associated with the case, but he shared some insight about the role mental health could play in Chokr's defense. He said Chokr's attorney will need to look into his history of competency and criminal responsibility.

"Competency is whether or not he can appreciate, or even understand, the circumstances with which he’s dealing. And if he can provide any particular assistance to his lawyer. If he’s deemed to be incompetent, then a person who is incompetent, you can’t charge them, but you can treat them," Perkins said.

Perkins said since the issue of mental health has become less taboo, there are more referrals for client evaluations. At the same time, legal professionals within the system are moving toward treatment programs as an alternative to prison time.

"They are definitively embracing that idea. So, in embracing that idea, you see this additional programming happen," he said.