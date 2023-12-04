Inside MGM Grand Detroit contract • Jim Leyland elected to Hall of Fame • Wayne-Westland schools lays off 39

A contract ratified by MGM Grand Detroit workers over the weekend includes the largest negotiated raise in the casino's history.

Workers will get a $3 per hour raise in year one and will total a $5 increase over the life of the five-year contract. Also, there will be the option for a bonus in the first or second year, and MGM will offer 401K matching up to $1,000.

Health care prices will also not increase, and plans will not change.

Other areas of concern addressed in the new contract include reduced workloads in areas that have fewer workers after the pandemic, such as housekeeping, and technology protection. The contract requires that workers are notified when technology is introduced that impacts jobs, require training for new jobs created by technology, and provide health care and severance pay for workers who are laid off because of new technology.

Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame

Former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. He is the 23rd manager in the hall.

Leyland managed Pittsburgh, Florida, Colorado and Detroit from 1986 to 2013.

He grew up in the Toledo, Ohio, suburb of Perrysville. He was a minor league catcher and occasional third baseman for the Detroit Tigers from 1965-70, never rising above Double-A and finishing with a .222 batting average, four homers and 102 RBIs.

Managing career highlights include leading the Florida Marlins to a World Series title in 1997 and winning 1,769 regular-season games over 22 seasons.

Wayne-Westland schools lays off dozens after budget shortfall

Thirty-nine Wayne-Westland Community Schools District workers are being laid off after a major budget shortfall was discovered.

Recently-discovered budget discrepancies revealed the district had overspent by $28 million. Now, teachers, custodians, and hall monitors will lose their jobs as the school board reconciles with what the executive director at Michigan Education Association calls "reckless, gross overspending."

"Literally had people crying, doncerned about ‘do they need to bring their Christmas presents back.' Because are they now going to need that money to pay for another month of heat or groceries or rent?" Tonya Karpinski said.

Some layoffs include four teachers, six custodians, and four hall monitors, among others. They will take effect in January.

The district will also be reclassifying some staff salaries after reviewing both student enrollment incoming revenue and outgoing expenses.

Woman shot in Downtown Detroit

A shooting early Monday in Downtown Detroit hospitalized a woman.

Police were called to Cadillac Square Apartments in the 100 block of Cadillac Square just after 1:20 a.m. after the 23-year-old woman was shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she is listed as stable. The suspected shooter, a 29-year-old man, was arrested.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic fight.

Only one lane open on stretch of I-275

Traveling on I-275 is going to get even more difficult for a while.

Starting Monday until mid-December, only one lane of southbound I-275 may be open from 5 Mile to Eureka between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This lane closure could impact airport traffic, so leave early if you have a flight to catch.

Crews will be removing barrier walls and replace with temporary barrels until pavement markings can be added.

Monday will be a bit cooler than the weekend.

OxyContin maker bankruptcy deal goes before Supreme Court, with billions for victims at stake

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments over a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

The agreement hammered out with state and local governments and victims would provide billions of dollars to combat the opioid epidemic. The Sacklers would contribute up to $6 billion and give up ownership, and the company would emerge from bankruptcy as a different entity, with its profits used for treatment and prevention.

But the justices put the settlement on hold during the summer, in response to objections from the Biden administration. Arguments take place Monday.

Read more here.