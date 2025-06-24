When will Detroit's heat wave end? Latest forecast shows relief on the way

The Brief Metro Detroit is experiencing its fourth straight day of 90-degree temperatures, with heat indices making it feel over 100 degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning for the area is expected to expire Tuesday evening as a cold front moves in, bringing relief. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, replace electrolytes, and monitor for signs of dehydration as temperatures drop to the 70s on Wednesday.



The early-summer heat wave is nearly over as Metro Detroit, and Michigan overall, swelters in temperatures in the 90s but humidity is making it feel like more than 100.

According to FOX 2 Meteorologist Lori Pinson, we're nearly done with this first heat wave blast.

Tuesday is our fourth straight day with highs in the 90s and then, finally, we'll cool off some – giving those air conditioners a bit of a break.

The Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are expected to expire at 8 p.m. on Tuesday but only after we hit 95 degrees in the afternoon. But get some water or electrolytes and find some shade because it's going to feel more like 100 degrees.

What you can do:

Drink water. Make sure you get a lot of it, too.

Corewell Health Doctor Asha Shajahan says on a super hot day you want to sweat, it's a great cooling mechanism but bad for hydration.

If you're thirsty, you're already depleted, your body is already telling you're dehydrated.

Thirst, dizziness, confusion, muscle cramps, are all signs of dehydration. But the easiest way to know if you're drinking enough is what happens in the bathroom and how often.



"If your urine is dark concentrated, that means you're not getting enough water," she said. "And then if you're not urinating enough, that means you need more."

Hydrating with plain water is usually okay, but when you sweat you lose electrolytes too. And if you're sweating a lot, you might need to replace those valuable minerals like sodium and potassium.

You can do that with an electrolyte water.

Michigan Extreme Heat Warnings

All of lower Michigan is under advisories of some kind. But here in Metro Detroit, we're under Extreme Heat Warnings.

Genessee, Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne Counties are all under the warning with surrounding communities under a Heat Advisory.

Even though we're sweating just walking to our cars, we're still going to be shy of the record high. In 1952, we hit 97 degrees on June 24.

What's next:

We'll finally get a cold front moving in, bringing isolated storms in the afternoon.

By 7 p.m., temperatures will be down to 87 before dipping down into 71 by Wednesday morning. And if you thought Tuesday was hot – Wednesday will feel amazing with temperatures not expected to get out of 70s!

The end is near. At least, the end of this heat wave but we all know another one is coming – but not anytime soon. Through the end of the week, we expect to be in the upper 80s, a trend expected to last through the Fourth of July.