When will leaves change color in Michigan? Check the fall foliage map

article

It's almost time for the leaves to take on their beautiful fall hues!

The Fall Foliage Map from the Great Smoky Mountains lets you see when the leaves are expected to look their best across the United States.

View: Southeast Michigan cider mill guide

The map includes a slider that lets you see the expected changes on different dates. The changes range from no change all the way to past their peak colors.

Here's when the leaves will change in Michigan:

Week of Sept. 5 – Some minimal color changes in Allegan and Grand Traverse counties in the Lower Peninsula, and counties west of Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula, as well as Chippewa County

Week of Sept. 12 – Patchy color changes in Allegan and Grand Traverse counties in the Lower Peninsula, and counties west of Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula, as well as Chippewa County; minimal color changes around the rest of the state

Week of Sept. 19 – Partial color changes in Allegan and Grand Traverse counties in the Lower Peninsula, and counties west of Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula, as well as Chippewa County; patchy color changes around the rest of the state

Week of Sept. 26 – Near peak in Allegan and Grand Traverse counties in the Lower Peninsula, and counties west of Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula, as well as Chippewa County; partial color changes around the rest of the state

Week of Oct. 3 – Peak colors in Allegan and Grand Traverse counties in the Lower Peninsula, and counties west of Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula, as well as Chippewa County

Week of Oct. 10 – Peak colors in the rest of the Upper Peninsula and all of the Lower Peninsula, aside from Allegan and Grand Traverse counties, which will be past peak