Where can you get a COVID-19 test in Oakland County? -- Testing expanding next week

There will be more place to get a COVID-19 test in Oakland County beginning next week.

The Oakland County's Health Division is expanding to offer testing four days. Two of those days will be in Southfield, one day will be in Rochester, and another day will be in Pontiac.

Right now, the county only does testing in two locations – Southfield and Pontiac.

The drive-thru tests are available for people who work, live, or go to school in Oakland County. The test sites will be available from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but an appointment is required.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-848-5533 or click here.

Oakland County Covid test locations:

