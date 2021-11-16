Where can you legally dump in Detroit?

article

Detroit police are cracking down on illegal dumping in the city.

Earlier this month, police busted two men who dumped about 100 tires on the city's west side. Those men faced a combined $20,000 in fines.

Over the weekend, police arrested a man using a U-Haul truck to dump piles of tires on the east side.

While many people turn to dumping unwanted items in Detroit, the city has numerous dumping sites, including ones that are free for residents.

Find a waste dumping location below. Be sure to bring identification when dropping off items.

Detroit also offers bulk waste biweekly pick-up on trash day, where up to 2 cubic yards of items such as furniture, appliances, mattresses, carpeting, and clothes will be picked up. Get more information here.

Free Department of Public Works drop-off locations

Accepts up to 1,000 pounds of yard waste/bulk waste and four tires per household per day

Does NOT accept household garbage, remodeling or construction debris, car or truck parts, hazardous waste

No commercial vehicles allowed

Southfield Yard – bulk & yard waste

12255 Southfield

Open Monday – Saturday

April 1 – October 31, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

November 1 – Mar 31, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Davison Yard – bulk & yard waste

8221 W. Davison

Open Monday – Saturday

Summer hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Winter hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

J. Fons Yard – bulk & yard waste

6451 E. McNichols

Open Monday – Saturday

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hazardous waste drop-off

Household Hazardous Waste Receiving Facility

Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Every 4th Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Accepts TVs, pharmaceuticals, motor oil, paint, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, pesticides, etc.

Does NOT accept household garbage, bulk, or yard waste

Construction waste drop-off

J. Fons Transfer Station – Household garbage, bulk & yard waste, construction, and remodeling debris

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $50 for first 1,000 lbs; $35 for each additional 1,000 lbs.

Does NOT accept tires, paints, liquid, or hazardous waste