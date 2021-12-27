Where to get a COVID-19 test in Metro Detroit

If you're concerned about getting sick after Christmas or before New Year's Eve, you can find COVID-19 tests around Metro Detroit.

Severe sore throat, runny nose -- omicron symptoms resemble flu, cold

Pharmacies, urgent cares, and state facilities are offering COVID-19 tests. Many locations have free testing. However, testing is limited, so you may not be able to get one within the next few days or may need to expand your radius to a testing site farther from you.

MORE: Everything to know about the omicron variant

Test sites were under strain due to demand fueled by the omicron variant before Christmas, and the COVID-19 test shortage is expected to continue now that the holiday is over.

Find a Michigan COVID-19 test site here.