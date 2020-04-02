Whitmer expected to call for early start to 2020-21 school year

The Michigan Governor is expected to announce that unless kids are back in school by mid-May this year, the rest of the school year will be over.

According to sources and an internal House Republican memo obtained by FOX 2's Tim Skubick, Gretchen Whitmer wants there to be some form of online schooling or distancing learning to supplement for lost time during the 2019-20 school year.

It's unclear if she'll be recommending to mandating some form of online teaching, but it's a provision that Republicans think should be required if an early end to the school year is going to take place.

Any form of online learning is expected to be met with some inequities, however. Not every student has access to a computer or broadband access. Some parts of rural Michigan don't have basic Internet connections and would prove to be a difficult hurdle to overcome if learning online is mandated.

If the school year ends early, the Whitmer is planning on having the 2020-21 school year start sometime in August, before Labor Day. Traditionally the last weekend before Michigan public schools open, several schools have previously applied for waivers to start the year earlier than the holiday.

While there have been efforts to overturn the law that requires schools to start after Labor Day, the tourism industry has pushed back on those efforts, arguing that businesses rely on a lot of people that travel fro the weekend.

Even with all the changes in the school year, teachers and school staff are expected to be paid through the end of June - a decision that Republicans were initially against but now agree with the governor on.

Whitmer is expected to make her formal announcement at 10:30 on Thursday. You can watch the press conference online at FOX 2 Detroit or on our Facebook page.

Whitmer first suspended school until April after the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan in mid-March. Since then, the state has seen its COVID-19 total rocket to one of the highest counts in the country.

With no end to the increase in sight, some school leaders like the Detroit Public Schools superintendent has argued the school year should have already been canceled.