Winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan • Michigan draws Washington in CFP Final • Detroit parking

Talk about kicking the new year off right, one Michigan resident is starting 2024 hundreds of millions of dollars richer after buying the lucky ticket during the Powerball's latest drawing.

The winning ticket for the $824.4 million Powerball jackpot was purchased Monday night at a liquor and food store in Grand Blanc, which is located near Flint.

The cash value of the jackpot is $425.2 million.

The last time the Powerball rest was when a $1.76 billion jackpot ticket was sold in California in October. Since then, no one had scored the winnings.

While the location where the ticket was purchased is aware it sold the winning numbers, the identity of the winner won't be known until that person contacts the lottery. The winning numbers were 12-21-42-44-49 – and the Powerball: 01.

It appears the owners of the Food Castle of Grand Blanc already know they sold the winning ticket - they changed their profile photo on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

The jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball history, as well as the 10th largest jackpot ever sold in lottery history. The largest jackpot ever won in Michigan goes back to 2021 when someone took home the $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Michigan to play Washington in National Championship

They say the third time's the charm and, for the University of Michigan, fans and players and coaches and students all felt that more than they have before. The Wolverines finally crested the College Football Playoff hump by winning the semifinal game, beating Alabama in the process.

For a season mired by controversy that lacked its coach for some of its biggest moments, the Wolverines showed a special kind of resilience in overcoming odds throughout the 2023-2024 season.

It required an overtime victory that featured a record-making touchdown from runningback Blake Corum. He now holds the banner for the most rushing touchdowns at the University of Michigan.

One more game stands between the Wolverines and a national championship: Washington. The Huskies held on to beat the Texas Longhorns in the second semifinal game of the evening. They'll compete in Houston on Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Permit zones and Sunday enforcement coming to Detroit parking

The new year is ushering in some new parking rules for parts of the city of Detroit, which is rolling out new residential zones that require a permit to use.

The new parking rules will take effect in several midtown areas around Brush Park near Little Caesars Arena with enforcement at Cass Park and Selden beginning on Jan. 2. The southern Brush Park zone will see permits enforced on Jan. 16 while the Central Brush Park zone will be regulated in February.

Residents requested permitted parking in some neighborhoods as finding a spot becomes increasingly difficult. Each neighborhood application for permitted parking was developed with the help of the city's parking department and approved by the city council.

Next week, the parking department will enforce safety-related violations across the city, with tickets handed out to those who are illegally parked. That could be parking in front of fire hydrants, no parking zones, and no standing zones.

Following the Underground Railroad to Buxton

The city of Buxton, Ontario might not stand out to many in Michigan, but the small Canadian municipality does share an intimate connection with Detroit. It was the final destination of the Underground Railroad that ran through the state.

The town was settled by slaves who fled north from the U.S. Doing so meant they would be safe from bounty hunters seeking those who escaped servitude.

FOX 2's Lori Pinson visited Buxton during their 100th Anniversary of their homecoming. There, locals spoke about their roots that stretch all the way back to the town's founding, offering a new vantage into how communities survive - and even thrive.

Shannon Prince, who is curator at the museum in Bixton, is also a direct descendant of the town's earliest settlers. She says she feels an intimate connection to the land. Watch why in the video above.

Michigan Panthers to play in new league this March

The Michigan Panthers have some new opponents on the schedule for their third season of spring football - and a new home. Michigan will be in The United Football League - a merger of teams from both the USFL and XFL, which kicks off the new season on March 30.

The Panthers will be playing in the USFL Conference, along with defending USFL champions the Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats and the Houston Roughnecks. Houston was the lone overlapping city in both former leagues, but the Rougnecks XFL name was kept over the USFL's Gamblers.

In the XFL Conference will be the defending champion Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks. Games will be seen on four different spots with FOX, FS1, ABC and ESPN all teaming up for broadcast coverage on-air and online.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia joined Sunday’s edition of " FOX NFL Sunday " to first announce the news. Both were part of the XFL's ownership group and are a part of the new UFL.

The feeling of winter is starting to emerge with the new year. A wind chill Tuesday morning will make conditions feel like the single digits. We're still a ways off from snowfall, but the forecast does show some form of precipitation arriving this week.

Disney’s earliest Mickey Mouse from ‘Steamboat Willie’ enters public domain

A Walt Disney movie featuring the first appearance of Mickey Mouse moved into the public domain on New Year’s Day.

The 1928 short film "Steamboat Willie" introduces audiences to a non-speaking Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The images are significant, as the animated rodents made a mark in pop culture with their debut and transformed Disney’s fortune. The characters went on to become one of the most recognizable cartoons in history.

"This is exciting because it’s kind of symbolic," Jennifer Jenkins, a professor of law and director of Duke’s Center for the Study of Public Domain, told The Associated Press. She writes an annual column on Jan. 1 for "Public Domain Day."