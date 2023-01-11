Winter festivals, ghost hunting, self-care, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Cabin fever got you down?

There's plenty of events to get you out of the house this weekend (and some indoors, if you'd rather avoid the cold).

Michigan Museum of Horror Ghost Hunt

Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Dec. 10

Michigan Museum of Horror at 44 S Monroe St. in Monroe

Hunt for ghosts while surrounded by horror memorabilia.

The building, which was built atop a burial ground, was once a funeral furniture store where coffins and embalming tables were made. Now, it's full of skulls, skeletons, funeral items, dolls, witches, wet specimens, and more.

A $45 ghost hunt ticket includes the tour and ghost-hunting equipment.

Buy tickets here.

Chili Cook Off

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.

Downey Brewing Company at 13121 Prospect St. in Dearborn

Share your best chili recipe or try other chilis at Downey Brewing Co.'s chili cook off.

Registration is at 2 p.m. and chili will be served starting at 3 p.m.

Aqua Freeze Festival

Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15

Blossom Heath Park in St. Clair Shores

Celebrate winter with ice carvings, live music, food trucks, a fire and ice tower, craft beer, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more.

Find more info.

Winter Festival

Saturday, Jan. 14 from 5-9 p.m.

Outside Pontiac City Hall

This free event includes ice skating, shopping, food vendors, and more fun for the whole family.

Learn more.

Self-Care Sunday Stroll

Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2-3 p.m.

Robert C. Valade Park in Detroit

Take a guided stroll through Valade Park and the Detroit Riverwalk.

The walk includes guided breathwork, meditation, and integrative movement.

These walks will also be held Jan. 29 and Feb. 12 and 26.

Preregistration is encouraged.