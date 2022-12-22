Winter storm road conditions: How to track Michigan snow plows
DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can track what Michigan Department of Transportation plows are up to on the roads during the winter storm.
READ: Winter Storm Warning in effect
The Mi Drive Map shows where a truck is, along with what it is doing, such as plowing or applying salt, and includes a photo of the road from the truck.
Related: What are snow squalls?
This map displays only MDOT plows, not plows operated by counties or cities, so you will mainly see trucks on freeways when viewing the map.