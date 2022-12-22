Expand / Collapse search

Winter storm road conditions: How to track Michigan snow plows

By Amber Ainsworth
Macomb County 'fully prepared' for winter storm

As a winter storm moves toward Metro Detroit, Macomb County officials say they are ready to clear the roads, deal with power outages, and keep people safe.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - You can track what Michigan Department of Transportation plows are up to on the roads during the winter storm.

The Mi Drive Map shows where a truck is, along with what it is doing, such as plowing or applying salt, and includes a photo of the road from the truck.

This map displays only MDOT plows, not plows operated by counties or cities, so you will mainly see trucks on freeways when viewing the map.

Check the Mi Drive Map here.

Headed out? Here's a live look at road conditions: