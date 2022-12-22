Winter storm road conditions: How to track Michigan snow plows

You can track what Michigan Department of Transportation plows are up to on the roads during the winter storm.

READ: Winter Storm Warning in effect

The Mi Drive Map shows where a truck is, along with what it is doing, such as plowing or applying salt, and includes a photo of the road from the truck.

Related: What are snow squalls?

This map displays only MDOT plows, not plows operated by counties or cities, so you will mainly see trucks on freeways when viewing the map.

Check the Mi Drive Map here.

Headed out? Here's a live look at road conditions: