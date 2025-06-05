Witness in Jessica Bedford murder case: After gunshots I heard him say 'Die b----'

The Brief Local mother Jessica Bedford was last seen on Mother's Day of 2020 by her daughter. Police believe Keyvonte Clark fatally shot her in Detroit and moved the body before disposing of it. On Thursday at Clark's prelim, an ex-girlfriend took the stand with disturbing testimony.



Jessica Bedford was reported missing back in May of 2020. Now investigators says she was murdered.

The suspect, Keyvonte Clark was in court Thursday and we want to warn you that the details are disturbing.

The backstory:

Clark, 31, is accused of killing Bedford, a local mother whose last contact with her daughter was on Mother’s Day of 2020 when she went missing. Bedford was 34.

Prosecutors say Clark shot and killed Bedford at a home in the 12000 block of Cloverlawn Street in Detroit. He allegedly moved her body to another location, and it has not been recovered.

Today the court heard testimony from Clark’s former girlfriend.

Prosecutor: "What do you hear him saying to Dre?"

"That he was about to kill Jessica," said Clark's ex-girlfriend.



The witness testified she thought she was pregnant with Clark’s child and she and Jessica had been at Clark’s home – when Clark’s friend sexually assaulted her.

She says she later told Clark over the phone about the sexual assault – evidently Clark blamed Jessica for allowing it to happen.



"I can hear him yelling, saying ‘You let him come in here and rape my baby mama,’" the witness said.



Prosecutor: "What did you hear Jessica saying?"

"She sounded confused," the witness said. "I believe I heard her say – 'What are you talking about?'"



The testimony was graphic – the witness saying she didn’t come forward because she was scared of Clark.

The judge ordered the witness’s voice be altered because there have been threats.

Prosecutor: "What do you hear?"

"Gunshots," she said.

Prosecutor: "What do you hear Keyvonte saying?"

"I hear him say that he just killed Jessica over and over," the witness said. "After I heard the gunshots on the phone I heard Dre say ‘Die b---h.’"



Prosecutor: "Did you ever see Jessica again?

"No," she said.

The witness testified Clark came and got her, drove her back to his home in Detroit – where a red couch had been removed from the living room.

"It was being burned in the backyard," the witness said.

Prosecutor: "What was the conversation?"

"That Jessica’s body was in the basement," she said.

Prosecutor: "And did they talk about getting rid of the body?"

"Yes," the ex-girlfriend said.

The witness testifying Clark’s dogs were in the basement – chewing on the body.

Related: Detroit cold case - man accused of murdering woman reported missing in 2020

Prosecutor: "What did he say they were going to do?"

"Burn it," she said.

Jessica Bedford’s body was never found and Michigan State Police arrested Clark in April of this year – nearly five years after her mother reported her missing.

Clark's ex-girlfriend sais she was sworn to secrecy.

Prosecutor: "What did he tell you?"

"That I better not say anything," she said.

The preliminary exam will continue in August.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from Thursday's preliminary exam and previous reports.

Suspect Keyvonte Clark (inset: Jessica Bedford).



