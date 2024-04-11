Wixom adds curbside food scrap recycling
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wixom residents can now easily reduce their food waste through a new curbside recycling program.
Food scraps can be placed with yard waste to be picked up at the curb weekly. The waste will be composted and used for projects around the city.
Residents are encouraged to collect their food waste in a container with a lid in their kitchen that can be emptied into their yard waste cans or bags.
What is accepted:
- Expired food
- Fruits and vegetables
- Coffee
- Coffee filters
- Napkins/paper towels (without cleaning products on them)
- Fats/grease
- Breads/grains/beans
- Eggshells
- Dairy products
- Meat/bones
What is NOT accepted:
- Plastic bags
- Twist ties
- Rubber bands
- K-Cups