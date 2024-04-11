Wixom adds curbside food scrap recycling

article

Wixom residents can now easily reduce their food waste through a new curbside recycling program.

Food scraps can be placed with yard waste to be picked up at the curb weekly. The waste will be composted and used for projects around the city.

Residents are encouraged to collect their food waste in a container with a lid in their kitchen that can be emptied into their yard waste cans or bags.

What is accepted:

Expired food

Fruits and vegetables

Coffee

Coffee filters

Napkins/paper towels (without cleaning products on them)

Fats/grease

Breads/grains/beans

Eggshells

Dairy products

Meat/bones

What is NOT accepted:

Plastic bags

Twist ties

Rubber bands

K-Cups