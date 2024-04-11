Expand / Collapse search

Wixom adds curbside food scrap recycling

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  April 11, 2024 12:08pm EDT
Environment
FOX 2 Detroit
article

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wixom residents can now easily reduce their food waste through a new curbside recycling program.

Food scraps can be placed with yard waste to be picked up at the curb weekly. The waste will be composted and used for projects around the city.

Residents are encouraged to collect their food waste in a container with a lid in their kitchen that can be emptied into their yard waste cans or bags. 

What is accepted:

  • Expired food
  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Coffee 
  • Coffee filters
  • Napkins/paper towels (without cleaning products on them)
  • Fats/grease
  • Breads/grains/beans
  • Eggshells
  • Dairy products
  • Meat/bones

What is NOT accepted:

  • Plastic bags
  • Twist ties
  • Rubber bands
  • K-Cups

Related

Royal Oak adds free food composting as part of pilot program
article

Royal Oak adds free food composting as part of pilot program

Dispose of your food scraps for free as part of a composting pilot program at the Royal Oak Farmers Market. Beginning Feb. 24, Royal Oak Sustainability will offer free composting drop-offs on Saturdays.