Wixom man sentenced to life without parole for murder of 4-year-old
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wixom man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of a 4-year-old boy last year.
Deangelo Levell Hawkins, 32, was convicted of first-degree felony murder and first-degree child abuse in connection with the death of Jaice Dupont.
Wixom police were called to a home on Beechwood Street on reports of an unconscious child who had shallow breathing on March 5, 2022. Jaice was taken to a hospital, where he died five days later.
Police said Jaice had life-threatening injuries to his skull and had only been with one adult, Hawkins, when he was injured.
A judge sentenced Hawkins to life without parole on Monday.