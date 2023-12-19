Wixom man sentenced to life without parole for murder of 4-year-old

article

A Wixom man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of a 4-year-old boy last year.

Deangelo Levell Hawkins, 32, was convicted of first-degree felony murder and first-degree child abuse in connection with the death of Jaice Dupont.

Wixom police were called to a home on Beechwood Street on reports of an unconscious child who had shallow breathing on March 5, 2022. Jaice was taken to a hospital, where he died five days later.

Police said Jaice had life-threatening injuries to his skull and had only been with one adult, Hawkins, when he was injured.

A judge sentenced Hawkins to life without parole on Monday.