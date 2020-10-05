Woman 68, charged in hit-and-run of Black Lives Matter protesters in June

A 68-year-old woman has been charged with driving into a crowd during a Black Lives Matter protest in Taylor in mid-June.

Orlene Alberta Jones, 68, was charged with the hit-and-run that happened during a downriver protest on June 16th.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jones, of Wyandotte, Taylor police were called by protesters near Goddard Road and Telegraph to the crash.

The prosecutor said Jones was driving east on Goddard when protesters stopped in the roadway. Jones hit one woman and drove over another protester's bike as she drove away, the prosecutor said.

The woman was not seriously hurt and was treated at the scene.

Police said in June that they made contact with the woman and she was cooperating.

Jones is facing misdemeanors including failure to stop or report a personal injury, failure to stop or report property damage, and malicious destruction of property. She's expected to be arraigned later on Monday.

The bike rider, Peter Potoski, said he had a small scratch on his leg but was not seriously hurt.

"I tried my best to get out of the way but it didn't work," he said. "This is not my first (BLM rally). I've gone to Riverview, Wyandotte, Southgate."