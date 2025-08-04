Woman accused of hitting, killing 3-year-old in Livonia due in court

The Brief A woman accused of fleeing after hitting and killing a Livonia boy in June is due for a court appearance on Monday. Khalil, 3, died, while his mother and twin sister were injured in the hit-and-run. Tammy Sandoval did not have a valid license, according to the charges issued against her.



A woman accused of fleeing after hitting and killing a Livonia boy in June is due for a court appearance on Monday.

Tammy Sandoval, 55, of Mount Morris, will have a preliminary examination at 12:30 p.m. in the 16th District Court. She is charged with one count of operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied – causing death, two counts of operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied – causing serious injury, one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident while at fault – causing death, and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – causing serious impairment.

The backstory:

Sandoval is accused of hitting a family as they crossed Merriman Road near Lyndon Street around 10:45 p.m. on June 29, killing 3-year-old boy Khalil Robinson. His twin sister, Kloe, and mother, Tia Robinson, were injured.

Suspect Tammy Sandoval. Inset: Victim Khalil Robinson.

Family said the victims were leaving the Livonia Spree festival when they were struck.

Sandoval didn't stop, but was arrested the next day.

She didn't have a valid license at the time of the crash, according to the charges issued against her.

State records show Sandoval's license was suspended last August after she refused to take a roadside DUI test.

What they're saying:

After Khalil's death, his family members mourned the boy, whom they called a "special little child."

"This is my first tragedy in my family and knowing how to deal with it," said Michael Robinson, the twins' grandfather. "I have no idea step-by-step, day-by-day and this is the first day so there are going to be long, long days coming."

Khalil and Kloe's grandparents recalled a special bond the twins shared.

"He would always go and take stuff to his sister, so if I gave him a piece of candy, he would take one for his sister and take it in there to her," Michael said. "He was very loving toward his sister but they had their ups and downs though."