Woman attacked outside Target • Weed edibles recalled • Oxford HS shooter wants life without parole dropped

Troy police are searching for a suspect who punched a woman in the face and pulled a gun on her in the parking lot of Target.

The victim told police she was getting into her vehicle around 9:10 p.m. Friday when the suspect forced open her door and attacked her. He then pulled a handgun out of his waistband, police said.

Investigators said the victim was able to get the attention of a good Samaritan who yelled at the suspect and ran towards the altercation — prompting the suspect to run away.

The victim detailed the attack in a widely shared Facebook post, writing, "On 7/7/23 a man fought his way into my parked car, attacked me, pointed a gun to my head, told me not to scream and to get in my backseat."

Featured article

Edibles recalled over high THC content

Some marijuana edible consumers are asked to return their edibles because they have a high THC content.

"The Weed Bar" edibles contain 200 mg of THC per serving, more than what state regulators allow, and do not specify that they are a marijuana product.

(Photo: Cannabis Regulatory Agency)

According to a release from the Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the products also are not in child-resistant packaging.

The CRA said anyone who purchased the edibles should return them to the sales location to be disposed of.

Read more here.

Oak Park apartment shooting under investigation

Oak Park police spent the morning investigating a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at The Loop on Greenfield near I-696.

Officers were in the parking lot placing evidence markers near numerous shell casings, and an SUV that had bullet holes in it.

Oxford shooter wants life without parole dropped

Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley has requested that the life without parole condition be dropped.

Crumbley pleaded guilty last year to all charges against him stemming from the 2021 school shooting and could spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to court records, Crumbley asked for a change in sentencing guidelines earlier this month. Because of his age he could receive a life-without-parole sentence, but only after a hearing to determine if this sentence is appropriate. This is known as a Miller Hearing.

Featured article

Former Detroit councilwoman JoAnn Watson remembered for activism, leadership

Detroit is mourning the loss of a former city leader and advocate Dr. JoAnn Watson. The former city councilwoman served for 10 years and was a champion for Black Detroiters.

"JoAnn and I grew up together, we went to school together, she is my sister, and we’ve been together since the 4th grade," said Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony.

Dr. JoAnn Watson

A giant of Detroit activism, Anthony took time to reflect on another giant in leadership giant. Watson died Monday at age 72.

One of her most tireless efforts was working on reparations for Black Detroiters. She was part of the city's first-ever task force meeting on reparations this past April.

Read more here.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Rain returns Tuesday with thunderstorms in the afternoon forecast.

What else we're watching

Amazon Prime Day kicks off Tuesday

Amazon Prime Day is here. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams.

Scams targeting online shoppers — often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers — are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales events — from Black Friday to, of course, Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau.

"This is a huge moment on the retail calendar," Josh Planos, vice president of communications and public relations at the Better Business Bureau, told The Associated Press. "And because of that, it represents an enormous opportunity for a scammer, con artist or even just an unethical business or organization to capitalize on the moment and separate folks from their hard-earned money."

Read more here.